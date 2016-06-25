Home Page | Fishing | Awesome Calico Bass Fishing Aboard The Clemente
Fishing
Tags: bass, calico bass, fishing, hooks
Father’s Day Weekend! A Good Day of Calico Bass Fishin!
Dan i used a butterfly flat fall jig last 2 times on these trips and keep catching big mackrle. Am i wasting my time with lures while fishing on the clemete?
no, you should try our B52 bucktails, they work great for calicos and yellowtail, good luck!
