Sport Fishing with Dan Hernandez
Home Page | Cooking | Cooking Tips From Chef Anthony
Author: sprtfishDH
Categories:
Cooking, Video Blog
Comments: 0
Tags: chef, cook, cooking, dan hernandez, dinner, fish, meals, raw, seafood, WLA
Thanks for signing up. In the next week or so we will...
I am booked on your Colonet trip on 2/24. Never been there...
just call our office after 9:30AM and we can try to help...
no, you should try our B52 bucktails, they work great for calicos...
it was a late spring trip and we were in 45 feet...
Copyright Sport-Fishing.com 2012
Recent comments
Thanks for signing up. In the next week or so we will...
I am booked on your Colonet trip on 2/24. Never been there...
just call our office after 9:30AM and we can try to help...
no, you should try our B52 bucktails, they work great for calicos...
it was a late spring trip and we were in 45 feet...