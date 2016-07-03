I’m still looking for a new boat to do my private fishing charters, but before I buy that boat I’d like to sell my current fishing machine. My 30′ Chris Craft fishing boat is now for sale. It’s been a fun boat and a great fishing platform, this boat is ready to fish now, no work needed. If you’d like information about the boat please email me at dan@sport-fishing.com or call our office at 562-865-3764.