I’m selling My Boat, Who Wants To Buy It
I’m still looking for a new boat to do my private fishing charters, but before I buy that boat I’d like to sell my current fishing machine. My 30′ Chris Craft fishing boat is now for sale. It’s been a fun boat and a great fishing platform, this boat is ready to fish now, no work needed. If you’d like information about the boat please email me at dan@sport-fishing.com or call our office at 562-865-3764.
Hi dan. Hey good to meet you.
My name is manny and I see all your
youtube videos. i was actually driving my boat today and I ran in to your boat and workers. I ask them how much your asking for the sueño. They told me to call the number.
Martin was really polite by the way.
I would like go fishing with you one day.
I live in hacienda heights CA.
Thank you Dan. And I hope to here from you soon.