Join Us This Thursday Aboard The Victory
The local fishing here in Long Beach has been great the last few days and it looks like it’s only going to get better. Most of the boats are catching lots of big barracuda, sand bass and calicos too. We still have some spots left for this Thursday’s trip aboard the Victory out of Pier Point Sport Fishing in Long Beach. Go to our website to sign up and join us.
How can I cancel my trip for this thursday???
just call our office after 9:30AM and we can try to help sell your spot for you.