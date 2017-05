Hi everyone, in today’s update I have a few videos to share with you and I want to update you on some of the new things we have coming up. Also here’s one of the yellows I caught on our 1.5 day fishing trip aboard the Chief over the weekend. It was a great trip and the weather was perfect too. We ended the trip with over 120 yellowtail and limits of rock fish. It felt more like July than January. Let’s get started!