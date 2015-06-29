Recommended Tackle

RODS & REELS
• RIG #1 Line Size 80# Trolling rod (Optional)
• RIG #2 Line Size 60#
• RIG #3 Line Size 40# and/or 50#
• RIG #4 Line Size 25# and/or 30#
• RIG #5 Line Size 20# (Optional)
TERMINAL TACKLE
J-HOOKS: Live Bait Style Mustad – #L118 and/or Penn International – P-140 or P-141
Size: 2, 1, 1/0, 2/0, 3/0, 4/0 Quantity 20 each
CIRCLE-HOOKS: Mustad Circle Sea – #L2004
Size: 5/0, 6/0, 7/0 Quantity 10 each
SINKERS: Sliding egg 1/2oz, 3/4oz, 1oz 6 each. Torpedo 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz 2 each. Split 1/8oz, 1/4oz (good for Albacore) 1 Bag each
SWIVELS: assorted sizes and styles
LINE: IZOR XXX
Fluorocarbon Leader Line: Line Size 15#, 20#, 30#, 40#, 60#
CASTING/YOYO LURES: MM2 – Chrome, Blue/White, Glow, Mackerel 3 3/8 oz to 8 oz
SURFACE LURES: MM7 – MAC, ANC, SQU, BLSA
TROLLING Feathers: ZUKER – Mexican Flag, Zucchini, Blue/White and a few of your other favorites with S/S Double Hooks
TROLLING LURES: YO-ZURI – Bonitas and Hydro Magnum
PLASTICS: A selection of your favorites
RODS & REELS (Conventional and/or Spinning)
• RIG #1 Line Size 25#/30#
• RIG #2 Line Size 20#
• RIG #3 Line Size 15#
• RIG #4 Line Size 12#
TERMINAL TACKLE
J-HOOKS: Live Bait Style Mustad – #L118 and/or Penn International – P-140 or P-141
Size: 4, 2, 1, 1/0, 2/0, 3/0, Quantity 20 each
CIRCLE-HOOKS: Mustad Circle Sea – #L197
Size: 2/0, 3/0, 4/0 Quantity 10 each
SINKERS: Sliding egg 1/2oz, 3/4oz, 1oz 6 each. Torpedo 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 4 each.
SWIVELS: Assorted sizes and styles
LINE: Izor XXX
Fluorocarbon Leader Line: Line Size 15#, 20#, 30#, 40#
CASTING/YOYO LURES: MM2 – Chrome, Blue/White, Glow, Mackerel 2-1/4oz, 3 3/8oz, 4-1/2oz
SURFACE CASTING LURES: MM7, MM5 – MAC, SQU, ANC, BLSA
PLASTICS: A selection of your favorites
Hi – I came across your video on youtube! I’m going kayak fishing in the keys and was wondering what the best rig set up is for snapper fishing for like mangroves, etc. Should i use j-hooks or circle hooks? also what size sinker if it’s only about 5-10 ft deep. I purchased a bait runner reel 6000 and looking to add maybe between 15-20 lb line. Thanks for you tips!!
both J or circle Mustad hooks will work. I like bucktails too for that type of fishing. Good Luck!
Dan : Saw you video on halibut fishing at Santa Rosa Island . Can you tell me more about what time of day and what time of year you wer fishing , also , how deep were you fishing and where at the island were you…thanx
it was morning time, in late spring and we were on the front side of the island, they key was we had live squid for bait.
it was a late spring trip and we were in 45 feet of water
How much Top Shot should I use on my 40 pound set up?
for tuna fishing I like to use 50-100 yards of top shot