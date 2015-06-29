Recommended Tackle

RODS & REELS

• RIG #1 Line Size 80# Trolling rod (Optional)

• RIG #2 Line Size 60#

• RIG #3 Line Size 40# and/or 50#

• RIG #4 Line Size 25# and/or 30#

• RIG #5 Line Size 20# (Optional)

TERMINAL TACKLE

J-HOOKS: Live Bait Style Mustad – #L118 and/or Penn International – P-140 or P-141

Size: 2, 1, 1/0, 2/0, 3/0, 4/0 Quantity 20 each

CIRCLE-HOOKS: Mustad Circle Sea – #L2004

Size: 5/0, 6/0, 7/0 Quantity 10 each

SINKERS: Sliding egg 1/2oz, 3/4oz, 1oz 6 each. Torpedo 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz 2 each. Split 1/8oz, 1/4oz (good for Albacore) 1 Bag each

SWIVELS: assorted sizes and styles

LINE: IZOR XXX

Fluorocarbon Leader Line: Line Size 15#, 20#, 30#, 40#, 60#

CASTING/YOYO LURES: MM2 – Chrome, Blue/White, Glow, Mackerel 3 3/8 oz to 8 oz

SURFACE LURES: MM7 – MAC, ANC, SQU, BLSA

TROLLING Feathers: ZUKER – Mexican Flag, Zucchini, Blue/White and a few of your other favorites with S/S Double Hooks

TROLLING LURES: YO-ZURI – Bonitas and Hydro Magnum

PLASTICS: A selection of your favorites