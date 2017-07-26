Today I did another one of my private fishing charters, this was a 1/2 day trip with four guys from San Jose. I started out at Izors, saw plenty of fish there and we landed 30 bass there, but all were too short to keep. Then I made the trip to the Shoe. First spot more shorts, then moved farther West and finally found some legals. We ended the day with 10 legal bass, half calicos and half sand bass, also two huge scuplin. We lost one yellowtail close to the boat. We released over 60 bass, 10 barries and some rock fish too. The fish were taken on both dead squid and live sardines. At the last spot there were so many fish that we landed fish right off the bottom on dropper loop rigs and others on the surface with fly lined sardines. My clients were very happy and it was their first time fishing in Southern Cal.