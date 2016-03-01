Sport Fishing with Dan Hernandez
Home Page | Event | We Need Your Help For Fred Hall Show
Author: sprtfishDH
Categories:
Event, Youth Foundation
Comments: 0
Tags: dan hernandez, danskids, events, fishing, fred hall show, help, helping
Thanks for signing up. In the next week or so we will...
I am booked on your Colonet trip on 2/24. Never been there...
just call our office after 9:30AM and we can try to help...
no, you should try our B52 bucktails, they work great for calicos...
it was a late spring trip and we were in 45 feet...
Copyright Sport-Fishing.com 2012
Recent comments
Thanks for signing up. In the next week or so we will...
I am booked on your Colonet trip on 2/24. Never been there...
just call our office after 9:30AM and we can try to help...
no, you should try our B52 bucktails, they work great for calicos...
it was a late spring trip and we were in 45 feet...